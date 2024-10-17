Tyler The Creator Drops "CHROMAKOPIA" Release Date & Cover Art

The vision is about to be executed...

Tyler The Creator shocked the world by teasing his new album CHROMAKOPIA yesterday (Wednesday, October 16), and in true Tyler fashion, he didn't take long to deliver on the hype. He just announced that the album will drop on Monday, October 28, an exciting and curious decision due to this being a Monday release. Also, the Hawthorne creative unveiled what is presumably the cover art for the new LP: a picture of the unnamed, mysterious character featured in the visual tease. Whatever's on the way, fans everywhere can't wait to hear what world he transports them to next.

Of course, there are a lot of fan theories floating around as to Tyler, The Creator and his possible next vision and era. Some online users are already comparing the aesthetics of CHROMAKOPIA to other T releases such as IGOR and even CHERRY BOMB when it comes to the teased "ST. CHROMA" snippet from yesterday's visual. The "VIRGINIA BOY" remixer is known for his quasi-conceptual or full-on narrative work, and with a new color palette, persona, and sonic style, it looks like we're getting another record in that vein.

However, that's the great thing about a Tyler, The Creator album: you don't really know what to expect until the whole thing lands on your lap. If you're excited to rep CHROMAKOPIA and support the rollout, pre-order bundles with CDs and commemorative boxes are now available, and you can click right here to get your merch. These include hoodies, T-shirts, hats, and more. Still, as surprising as this whole thing is, maybe we should've seen it coming when the multi-hyphenate complained about annoying fans asking for the album recently. Little did we know...