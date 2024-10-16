Tyler The Creator Confirms New Album, "Chromakopia," With Teaser Video

Tyler is officially back.

Tyler, The Creator has returned with a new teaser, "ST. CHROMA," marking what appears to be the first song from his upcoming seventh studio album. In doing so, he dropped a music video to promote the track, which ends with the word, "Chromakopia," displaying across a green screen, likely referencing the title of Tyler's next album. On the song, he raps in a whispered tone about being in the "top ten" and the "hottest in this b*tch."

Fans are expectedly loving the new release, having already flooded the YouTube comments section with praise. "Tyler wasn't kidding when he said he wanted to work in film and cinematography, the production of this teaser is incredible, even though it's so short," one user posted. Another wrote: "This gonna be the craziest Tyler album yet. Just this teaser is fire! (literally). Tyler never disappoints."

Tyler The Creator Performs At Coachella

US Rapper Tyler Gregory Okonma, aka 'Tyler, the Creator' performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Chromakopia will mark Tyler's first album since 2021's critically acclaimed Call Me If You Get Lost. That album earned him the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. He followed it up with a deluxe version the following year titled subtitled, The Estate Sale. In addition to music releases, he made headlines, earlier this year, for performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Tyler The Creator Teases His Next Album, "Chromakopia"