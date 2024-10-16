Tyler The Creator Confirms New Album, "Chromakopia," With Teaser Video

BYCole Blake168 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Premiere For FX's "The Bear" Season 3 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Tyler, the Creator attends FX's "The Bear" season 3 premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Tyler is officially back.

Tyler, The Creator has returned with a new teaser, "ST. CHROMA," marking what appears to be the first song from his upcoming seventh studio album. In doing so, he dropped a music video to promote the track, which ends with the word, "Chromakopia," displaying across a green screen, likely referencing the title of Tyler's next album. On the song, he raps in a whispered tone about being in the "top ten" and the "hottest in this b*tch."

Fans are expectedly loving the new release, having already flooded the YouTube comments section with praise. "Tyler wasn't kidding when he said he wanted to work in film and cinematography, the production of this teaser is incredible, even though it's so short," one user posted. Another wrote: "This gonna be the craziest Tyler album yet. Just this teaser is fire! (literally). Tyler never disappoints."

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Cooks Elon Musk By Changing Concert Lyrics: Watch

Tyler The Creator Performs At Coachella

US Rapper Tyler Gregory Okonma, aka 'Tyler, the Creator' performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Chromakopia will mark Tyler's first album since 2021's critically acclaimed Call Me If You Get Lost. That album earned him the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. He followed it up with a deluxe version the following year titled subtitled, The Estate Sale. In addition to music releases, he made headlines, earlier this year, for performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Tyler The Creator Teases His Next Album, "Chromakopia"

Check out the entirety of Tyler's "ST. CHROMA" below. The announcement comes after he trolled fans for theorizing he was gearing up for a new album, earlier this month. When Steve Lacy complained on social media about fans demanding a new project, Tyler commented: "I feel you. Sh*t is annoying especially when I never said out my mouth an album was coming." Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyler, The Creator on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Pharrell Williams & Tyler, The Creator Rep Their Respective Hometowns On "VIRGINIA Boy - Remix"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...