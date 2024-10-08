Tyler, The Creator Blasts Fans For Spreading False Album Rumors

The rapper has had enough.

Tyler, The Creator has been on a creative over the last decade. The rapper broke through at the tail end of the 2000s, but it's his last three albums that have really captivated fans and critics. The desire for new Tyler music makes sense. Musically, lyrically, and thematically, he's one of the most ambitious people in the business. That doesn't mean Tyler, The Creator has a new album around the corner, though. He had bad news for fans on October 7, along with some critiques for presumptuous fans.

Tyler, The Creator wasn't even part of the initial fan interaction that took place on Instagram. He noticed that Steve Lacy, a former Odd Future affiliate and frequent collaborator, was being harassed by fans for new music. Lacy vented his frustrations in an Instagram comment. "Album this album that," he asserted. "What happened to hello?" Tyler, The Creator seemingly felt similarly, as he jumped in to endorse Lacy's comment. "I feel you," the rapper noted. "Sh*t is annoying especially when I never said out my mouth an album was coming." This is true. Tyler has not announced any new music since the release of The Estate Sale, the deluxe version of his last studio album, in 2023.

Tyler, The Creator Is Focused On Acting Right Now

Furthermore, Tyler, The Creator told his fans that he has other creative ventures he wants to pursue. He wants to get into acting, most notably. "I wanna be an actress Imfao," he wrote at the end of his post. In keeping with the rapper's statement, he has taken massive strides towards a Hollywood career in recent years. He recently booked a supporting role in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme. Tyler, The Creator will be making his dramatic debut opposite an impressive cast of stars like Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher and Abel Ferrera. The irony of this casting, of course, is that Tyler referenced the star of the film in his 2017 song "OKRA." "Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me," he spit. "Skin glowin', clear of acne. Diamonds see-through, so holographic."