Pharrell Reveals Incredible Tracklist For "Piece By Piece" Soundtrack

New Pharrell and Tyler? Yes, please.

Pharrell is in legacy mode. The legendary artist and producer is on the cusp of releasing a LEGO biopic about his life, Piece By Piece. There's a lot to get through, given all the different hats he's worn. Each of these hats has been accompanied by incredible music, though. Pharrell has finally unveiled the tracklist for the Piece By Piece soundtrack, and it lived up to the hype. Not only will fans get an assembly of some of the artist's most beloved songs, but some new ones too. And a brand new collab with protege, Tyler, The Creator.

There are some obvious inclusions here, as they rank among the biggest hits of Pharrell's career. We're talking songs like "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and "Alright" with Kendrick Lamar. There's also "Happy," which remains Skateboard P's biggest solo hit to date. It appeared on the soundtrack to another kids film, Despicable Me 2, so no-brainer there. Less expected, but just as welcome, are the inclusions of classic N.E.R.D. songs like "Sooner or Later," "God Bless Us All" and "Maybe." N.E.R.D. is an essential piece of the Pharrell puzzle, so it's nice to know they made the cut.

Pharrell Is Releasing 5 New Songs On 'Piece By Piece'

Yes, JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg and Clipse get inclusions with the classic singles "Give It 2 Me," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Grindin." The most exciting material on the soundtrack, though, is the new stuff. Pharrell wrote the first two songs on the tracklist, "It's Happening" and "Piece By Piece," specifically for the film. Then there's "L'Ego Odyssey" and "For Real," which will also play crucial roles in the narrative. Then there's a previously unheard Tyler, The Creator remix to the song "Virginia Boy." It's been a minute since these two have worked together, and we can't wait to hear what it sounds like. Piece By Piece soundtrack is slated to drop October 11.

It's Happening Piece By Piece Virginia Boy (Remix) [featuring Tyler, The Creator] L'Ego Odyssey For Real Maybe (featuring N.E.R.D) God Bless Us All (featuring N.E.R.D) Senorita (featuring Justin Timberlake) Rock Star (featuring N.E.R.D) Rump Shaker (featuring Wreckx-N-Effect) Superthug (featuring N.O.R.E.) I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) [featuring JAY-Z] Drop It Like It's Hot (featuring Snoop Dogg) Grindin' (featuring Clipse) Frontin' (featuring JAY-Z) Beautiful (featuring Charlie Wilson & Snoop Dogg) Sooner or Later (featuring N.E.R.D) Get Lucky (featuring Daft Punk) Happy Alright (featuring Kendrick Lamar)