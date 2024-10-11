Pharrell Continues To Impress With "Piece By Piece" Soundtrack

The old and new stuff slaps.

Pharrell knows how to make great music. He's been doing it since 1992, when he penned a verse for the classic rap single "Rump Shaker." The single is on the Piece By Piece soundtrack, since the movie of the same name tells Pharrell's life and career story. There are other classic songs on here, and collabs with the likes of JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, Clipse, and Justin Timberlake. Piece By Piece is, in one regard, one of the best greatest hits packages you could ever hope to come across. It is a sampler of the best hip hop, pop and R&B music of the last three decades. Don't worry, though, there's new stuff too.

It would be pointless to sit here and write about the merits of, say, "Superthug" or "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk. You know these songs, and depending on how you feel about "Happy," you love these songs. It's the new material, largely composed and performed by Pharrell solo, that makes Piece By Piece such an interesting listen. Most of the new songs are up top, and they are stellar. "For Real" and the title song are Pharrell in his bag, dishing out radiant melodies over oddball production. The obvious highlight is the "Virginia Boy" remix, though. Pharrell and his protege, Tyler, The Creator, sound like they're having a ball on the hard-hitting song.

Pharrell And Tyler, The Creator Shine On "Virginia Boy" Remix

