Pharrell Has A Unique Take On His Iconic Single, "Beautiful"

BYCole Blake110 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Orsay Museum on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Pharrell can't help but hear "Mickey Mouse" when the song comes on.

Pharrell says that his hit song, "Beautiful," is tainted in his ears and that he hears "Mickey Mouse" whenever the track comes on. He reflected on the Snoop Dogg-assisted single during an interview with Kelefa Sanneh on CBS Sunday Morning.

"I had a song called ‘Beautiful’ with Snoop, right?” Pharrell said. “Girls heard me singing that. I heard Mickey Mouse. I swear to you, when you just get a moment and you just listen, you’ll never be able to unhear it again. But that’s what I hear.”

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Divulges On What Happened With His Kanye West & Pharrell Supergroup

Pharrell & Snoop Dogg Perform Together At Something In The Water Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA - APRIL 27: Pharrell and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

It's not the first time "Beautiful" has made headlines recently, as Snoop Dogg reflected on the making of the track during an interview with PEOPLE, last month. He revealed that Pharrell changed the way he wrote about women with the collaboration. "[Pharrell] made me do that song," Snoop said of the track. "I would never do a song like that in the ’90s, but he tapped me into the side that I really never paid attention to. He was like, 'You’ve been rapping about women and calling them h*es and they love you. When are you going to take time to show them that you love them and appreciate them?' I was like, 'I get it … put the beat on.' Since then I’ve been on more of a 'respect my queen' rather than use derogatory words to explain my feeling towards females."

Pharrell Discusses The Making Of "Beautiful"

Check out Pharrell's remarks about his song, "Beautiful," below. Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed his new film, Piece By Piece, which hits theaters later this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pharrell on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Pharrell Reveals Incredible Tracklist For "Piece By Piece" Soundtrack

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...