Pharrell Has A Unique Take On His Iconic Single, "Beautiful"

Pharrell & Snoop Dogg Perform Together At Something In The Water Festival

It's not the first time "Beautiful" has made headlines recently, as Snoop Dogg reflected on the making of the track during an interview with PEOPLE, last month. He revealed that Pharrell changed the way he wrote about women with the collaboration. "[Pharrell] made me do that song," Snoop said of the track. "I would never do a song like that in the ’90s, but he tapped me into the side that I really never paid attention to. He was like, 'You’ve been rapping about women and calling them h*es and they love you. When are you going to take time to show them that you love them and appreciate them?' I was like, 'I get it … put the beat on.' Since then I’ve been on more of a 'respect my queen' rather than use derogatory words to explain my feeling towards females."