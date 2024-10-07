Pharrell Has A Unique Take On His Iconic Single, "Beautiful"

Pharrell says that his hit song, "Beautiful," is tainted in his ears and that he hears "Mickey Mouse" whenever the track comes on. He reflected on the Snoop Dogg-assisted single during an interview with Kelefa Sanneh on CBS Sunday Morning.
"I had a song called ‘Beautiful’ with Snoop, right?” Pharrell said. “Girls heard me singing that. I heard Mickey Mouse. I swear to you, when you just get a moment and you just listen, you’ll never be able to unhear it again. But that’s what I hear.”
Pharrell & Snoop Dogg Perform Together At Something In The Water Festival
It's not the first time "Beautiful" has made headlines recently, as Snoop Dogg reflected on the making of the track during an interview with PEOPLE, last month. He revealed that Pharrell changed the way he wrote about women with the collaboration. "[Pharrell] made me do that song," Snoop said of the track. "I would never do a song like that in the ’90s, but he tapped me into the side that I really never paid attention to. He was like, 'You’ve been rapping about women and calling them h*es and they love you. When are you going to take time to show them that you love them and appreciate them?' I was like, 'I get it … put the beat on.' Since then I’ve been on more of a 'respect my queen' rather than use derogatory words to explain my feeling towards females."
Pharrell Discusses The Making Of "Beautiful"
Check out Pharrell's remarks about his song, "Beautiful," below. Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed his new film, Piece By Piece, which hits theaters later this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pharrell on HotNewHipHop.
