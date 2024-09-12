Pharrell Admits He And Chad Hugo Aren’t Speaking Amid Neptunes Legal Dispute

Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Inductees Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes pose backstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame )
Pharrell says that despite their differences, he wishes Hugo the best.

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo have been wrapped up in a legal battle over rights to their production duo The Neptunes for a while now. Hugo took legal action against Pharrell in March, accusing him and his company of attempting to file to register trademarks for the group name without his permission. Sadly, their legal issues also mean they're no longer on speaking terms, as Pharrell revealed during a recent interview.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he explained that even though he's not talking to Hugo, he wishes him the best. “No," Pharrell said when asked if they were still on speaking terms. "But I love him, and I always wish him the absolute best, and I’m very grateful for our time together.” He later confirmed that Hugo's voice still appears in his Lego biopic Piece By Piece, despite the dispute.

Pharrell Says He Wishes Chad Hugo "The Absolute Best"

Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams attend the aftershow party following the final gig this year by N*E*R*D, at Sketch November 22, 2004 in London. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

When Hugo first took legal action against his collaborator earlier this year, he alleged that Pharrell acted in bad faith by excluding him from the Neptunes trademark applications. “Throughout their over 30-year history, [Hugo] and Williams agreed to, and in fact, have divided all assets,” his lawyer Kenneth D. Freundlich claimed. “By ignoring and excluding [Hugo] from the any and all applications filed by applicant for the mark ‘The Neptunes,’ applicant has committed fraud in securing the trademarks and acted in bad faith.”

A rep for Pharrell responded at the time, insisting that there was no fraudulent intent behind the filings. What do you think of Pharrell Williams revealing that he and Chad Hugo are not on speaking terms? Does this surprise you or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

