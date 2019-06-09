dispute
- MusicN.O.R.E. Praises T.I. & Boosie Badazz For Settling Dispute PeacefullyN.O.R.E. is happy to have seen Boosie and T.I. settle their beef peacefully.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Shuts Down Claims That "Scorpion" Is His Worst AlbumThe 6 God hopped in the comments of a popular podcast's Instagram to fight back against their claims that his 2018 double album is his weakest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefMike Dean Calls Consequence A ClownConsequence recently said he wouldn't want production from Mike Dean.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRich Homie Quan Challenges J.I.D Over Alleged Record ContractRich Homie Quan offered J.I.D $1 million to produce the record deal he allegedly offered him.By Cole Blake
- LifeNick Fuentes Has Ketchup Thrown At Him While Eating At In-N-Out, Throws Soda In Response: VideoThe white nationalist was caught on camera throwing a large cup of soda across the restaurant early on Saturday morning.By Hayley Hynes
- TechElon Musk Will Buy Twitter For $44B After Months-Long DisputeIf everything goes as planned, we won't be seeing Musk and Twitter head to court later this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureVideo Of Trae Tha Truth & Friends Jumping Z-Ro Surfaces Online, Disputing Former's "Family Business" CommentsThe receipts are in, and it seems as though Trae isn't so truthful after all.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYoung Thug’s Baby Mama LaKevia Jackson Reportedly Killed In Bowling Alley ShootingLaKevia Jackson was allegedly attending her best friend’s birthday when a dispute broke out over a bowling ball.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesSteve-O Reflects On "Jackass Forever" Dispute: "I Handled It Poorly & I’ll Own It”Steve-O has admitted that he handled his recent dispute with Johnny Knoxville poorly.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKevin Hart, John Mulaney, & More Comedians Removed From SpotifyHundreds of comedians were removed from Spotify over a royalty payments dispute.By Cole Blake
- TV50 Cent Urges Fans To Call Xfinity So They Don't Remove Starz & "Power"50 won't go down without a (meme) fight. By Noah C
- SportsAntonio Brown Loses 2nd Helmet Grievance With NFLAntonio Brown will likely abandon his prized "Schutt Air Advantage" helmet while he ponders his endorsement options.By Devin Ch
- SportsCowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Will Not Face Charges For Las Vegas Battery CaseEzekiel Elliott receives some good news out of Las Vegas.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Parent-Shaming Over Son's Concert Spotting: "That's Not My Kid"An Instagrammer wittingly stokes 50 Cent's decade-long dispute with his eldest son Marquise Jackson.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Still Not Talking After Parking Lot AltercationKevin junior's sticking with his mom. By Chantilly Post