Jeannie Mai Reportedly Called The Cops On Jeezy Amid Messy Divorce

BY Caroline Fisher 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Prabal Gurung - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attends the Prabal Gurung NYFW Fashion Show at Robert F. Wagner Park on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce drama continues.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce has taken yet another unfortunate turn. According to AllHipHop, the police even got involved in December. At the time, Mai alleged that she'd gone to Jeezy's home to retrieve her belonging, but was denied access. “The police were not called to make a scene but instead to report that the court order was being violated," her attorney noted, per the outlet. Her complaint states that “the police officer informed the house manager that a court order was, in fact, being violated."

Eventually, Mai was able to get into Jeezy's garage where her belongings were being stored. Once she got inside, however, it became clear that her items had allegedly been damaged. “The boxes were wet, with water having soaked through the boxes, damaging personal items. There were mouse traps set in the garage, presumably set for mice which had eaten through some of the boxes,” the filing alleges. “Many of [Jeannie’s] awards were broken and scratched.” 

Read More: Jeezy “Does Not Feel Safe” Letting Ex Jeannie Mai Walk Around His House

Jeannie Mai Told Police She Was Denied Access To Her Belongings
Rag &amp; Bone - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attends the Rag & Bone fashion show during February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Reportedly, Mai's complaint arrived shortly after Jeezy raised concerns about her being able to roam his house freely. He accused the personality of having downloaded footage from his security system back in 2023. He also alleged that she later used the footage to “justify withholding” their daughter from him. As an alternative, Jeezy asked that Mai just pick up her belongings from the home in boxes that he'd packed.

“[Jeezy] does not feel safe having [Jeannie] in his home," his lawyer wrote at the time. "Given [Jeannie’s] history of attempting to destroy [Jeezy’s] career with misleading information, [Jeezy] would have no way of knowing if [Jeannie] is planting listening devices or cameras in his home."

Read More: Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy Of Harassing Her With "Oppressive" Subpoena

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins' 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala Relationships Jeezy “Does Not Feel Safe” Letting Ex Jeannie Mai Walk Around His House 3.3K
Joe Budden In Concert - New York, NY Relationships Joe Budden Reacts To Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Divorce: “I’m Not Surprised” 15.3K
16th Annual Unforgettable Gala - Arrivals Relationships Jeannie Mai Removes Last Name Jenkins From IG Amid Jeezy Divorce 9.4K
16th Annual Unforgettable Gala - Arrivals Relationships Jeannie Mai Shares Monaco's Adorable Halloween Costume, Says Family Is "Most Important" 6.0K