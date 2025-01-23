Jeannie Mai Reportedly Called The Cops On Jeezy Amid Messy Divorce

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce has taken yet another unfortunate turn. According to AllHipHop, the police even got involved in December. At the time, Mai alleged that she'd gone to Jeezy's home to retrieve her belonging, but was denied access. “The police were not called to make a scene but instead to report that the court order was being violated," her attorney noted, per the outlet. Her complaint states that “the police officer informed the house manager that a court order was, in fact, being violated."

Eventually, Mai was able to get into Jeezy's garage where her belongings were being stored. Once she got inside, however, it became clear that her items had allegedly been damaged. “The boxes were wet, with water having soaked through the boxes, damaging personal items. There were mouse traps set in the garage, presumably set for mice which had eaten through some of the boxes,” the filing alleges. “Many of [Jeannie’s] awards were broken and scratched.”

Jeannie Mai Told Police She Was Denied Access To Her Belongings

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attends the Rag & Bone fashion show during February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Reportedly, Mai's complaint arrived shortly after Jeezy raised concerns about her being able to roam his house freely. He accused the personality of having downloaded footage from his security system back in 2023. He also alleged that she later used the footage to “justify withholding” their daughter from him. As an alternative, Jeezy asked that Mai just pick up her belongings from the home in boxes that he'd packed.