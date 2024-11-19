Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy Of Harassing Her With "Oppressive" Subpoena

Jeannie Mai isn't happy about Jeezy's latest move.

Jeannie Mai has requested that a judge dismiss Jeezy's subpoena of her bank accounts, labeling the request "oppressive." She presented the argument in a filing obtained by In Touch Weekly. The two sides reached a settlement in their divorce back in June, but Mai has since accused Jeezy of failing to make good on several financial agreements.

Mai's lawyer argued: “Here, the subpoena is grossly overbroad and oppressive and it is clear that the subpoena was issued for the sole purpose of embarrassing and harassing Ms. Mai, as same requests information that in no way relates to the subject matter of the current Contempt action. Furthermore, Ms. Mai has provided numerous alternative avenues for [Jeezy] to obtain the information that he is now requesting from Ms. Mai’s personal and business bank accounts from the time period of June 2024 to October of 2024.”

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Attend New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Rapper Jeezy (L) and Jeannie Mai attend the Badgley. Mischka front row during New York Fashion Week: The. Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka)

They continued: “Given [Jeezy’s] propensity for failing to pay his financial obligations, both in his prior unrelated custody case, and based on the number of lawsuits that have been filed against him by his former employees and associates regarding non-payment of debts, it is clear that [Jeezy] motive in issuing said subpoena was for no other purpose than to harass and intimidate Ms. Mai.”