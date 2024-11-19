Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy Of Harassing Her With "Oppressive" Subpoena

Jeannie Mai has requested that a judge dismiss Jeezy's subpoena of her bank accounts, labeling the request "oppressive." She presented the argument in a filing obtained by In Touch Weekly. The two sides reached a settlement in their divorce back in June, but Mai has since accused Jeezy of failing to make good on several financial agreements.
Mai's lawyer argued: “Here, the subpoena is grossly overbroad and oppressive and it is clear that the subpoena was issued for the sole purpose of embarrassing and harassing Ms. Mai, as same requests information that in no way relates to the subject matter of the current Contempt action. Furthermore, Ms. Mai has provided numerous alternative avenues for [Jeezy] to obtain the information that he is now requesting from Ms. Mai’s personal and business bank accounts from the time period of June 2024 to October of 2024.”
They continued: “Given [Jeezy’s] propensity for failing to pay his financial obligations, both in his prior unrelated custody case, and based on the number of lawsuits that have been filed against him by his former employees and associates regarding non-payment of debts, it is clear that [Jeezy] motive in issuing said subpoena was for no other purpose than to harass and intimidate Ms. Mai.”
Mai claims Jeezy failed to place $500,000 in an account for their daughter, as he allegedly promised. Additionally, she says he didn't make good on $92,000 owed for four months’ rent, nor did he cover tuition and childcare costs. Jeezy has denied the allegations, labeling them "blatant misrepresentations." Be on the lookout for further updates on the former couple on HotNewHipHop.
