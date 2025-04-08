Diddy's Lawyers Explain Why The Prosecution's Latest Move Makes A Fair Trial "Impossible"

Diddy's legal team says its becoming "impossible" for the Bad Boy mogul to get a fair trial after prosecutors revealed plans to cite decades-old, uncharged sexual assault allegations in the upcoming trial. Responding to the move in a new motion, Diddy's lawyers argued that it'd take years to properly investigate each allegation.
“These incendiary allegations are substantially more serious than the charged offenses and if admitted, would make it impossible for Mr. Combs to receive a fair trial,” Diddy's lawyers wrote in the motion, as caught by AllHipHop. “These are entirely new, untested, uncorroborated, and uninvestigated allegations. Some are truly unknown to the defense… and some of the key witnesses… are dead... Collectively, these new allegations require many months if not years to investigate."
Diddy's Trial Date
Additionally, Diddy's team says they won't have access to the identities of the accusers until April 18, giving them minimal time to prepare. “The Court should require the government to try the case it charged and prove that case to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt. The government should not be permitted to pollute the trial with decades of dirt and invite a conviction based on propensity evidence with no proper purpose by painting Mr. Combs as a bad guy who must have committed the charged crimes,” Diddy's lawyers continued. The latest drama comes after the prosecution requested that alleged victims be able to use fake names during the trial to preserve their anonymity.
Diddy is currently behind bars in New York City while awaiting trial after authorities charged him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He previously pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations. Diddy's trial will be kicking off on May 5th.
