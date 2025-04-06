Cassie Is Willing To Testify Under Her Real Name In Diddy's Criminal Trial

Diddy's criminal trial will be kicking off in May as he faces charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Cassie will testify under her real name during Diddy’s upcoming criminal trial, according to a new report from People. In a motion filed on April 4th, prosecutors confirmed the singer’s decision while noting that: "Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public." Instead of using their real names, they are requesting to “be referred to at trial using only pseudonyms.”

"This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds," prosecutors in the case said in the filing. "Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial." Diddy’s lawyers have countered, arguing that they’re against anonymity in the trial. 

Cassie & Diddy Lawsuit

Cassie previously filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of alleged sexual abuse in 2023. The two agreed on a private settlement within 24 hours of the case becoming public. A few months later, CNN published security camera footage from a hotel in 2016 in which Diddy could be seen assaulting Cassie. Diddy initially posted a vague apology video on social media shortly afterward. Now, however, his legal team is arguing CNN altered the footage and destroyed the remaining evidence. In turn, they want the video disqualified as evidence in the upcoming trial. In September 2024, authorities arrested Diddy on several charges stemming from a federal indictment. They charged him with allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking. 

After several failed attempts at getting out on bond, Diddy has remained behind bars in New York while awaiting trial in the case. He’s already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations against him on several occasions. His trial will kick off on May 5th.

