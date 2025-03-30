Cassie Glows At First Red Carpet Event Since Bombshell Diddy Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 242 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cassie Red Carpet Event Music News
attends the VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" - Cocktail Reception at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
In November of 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy for alleged sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, and more.

It's been over a year since Cassie filed her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. In it, she accused the Bad Boy founder of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. They settled a day later, though the mogul's legal team insisted this was not an admission of guilt. Since Cassie's lawsuit, several other individuals have gone after Diddy legally, accusing him of similarly heinous crimes.

The songstress appears to be doing well as his legal issues continue to mount, following an undoubtedly difficult year in the spotlight. Last week, she even attended her first red carpet event since filing the lawsuit, the premiere of “MobLand” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. She was accompanied by her husband Alex Fine, with whom she's expecting her third child. They sported matching black leather outfits as they walked the carpet, later sharing photos from the event on social media.

Read More: Cassie Joins Playboi Carti In Telling Kanye West To "STFU" After His Diddy Extortion Claims

Diddy's Legal Battle

“Date night at the @mobland_pplus UK Premiere,” Cassie captioned a series of photos and videos from the of the fun outing on Instagram. “I love you @alexfine44 ♥️♥️♥️♥️.” Her post arrives just a couple of weeks after she fired back when Kanye West accused her of extorting Diddy during one of his tirades on X. “HOW EVERY N***A YOU KNOW HIT A GIRL BEFORE BUT EVERYBODY SO MAD AT PUFF,” he wrote. “SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF? [...] CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK. THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME."

Ye had also gone after Playboi Carti, who shared a tweet telling him to "STFU" in response. Cassie shared his tweet on her Instagram Story, making it clear that she didn't appreciate the disrespect. As for Diddy, he's currently behind bars facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin in May.

Read More: CNN Shuts Down Diddy Claim That They "Altered" Cassie Hallway Video

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
kanye west Music Cassie Joins Playboi Carti In Telling Kanye West To "STFU" After His Diddy Extortion Claims 1092
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Accuses Cassie Of Extorting Diddy With Sexual Assault Allegations In Latest Bizarre Rant 820
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 49.6K
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Worried About How Kanye West's Antics Are Influencing Their Kids 3.7K