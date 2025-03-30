Cassie Glows At First Red Carpet Event Since Bombshell Diddy Lawsuit

It's been over a year since Cassie filed her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. In it, she accused the Bad Boy founder of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. They settled a day later, though the mogul's legal team insisted this was not an admission of guilt. Since Cassie's lawsuit, several other individuals have gone after Diddy legally, accusing him of similarly heinous crimes.

The songstress appears to be doing well as his legal issues continue to mount, following an undoubtedly difficult year in the spotlight. Last week, she even attended her first red carpet event since filing the lawsuit, the premiere of “MobLand” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. She was accompanied by her husband Alex Fine, with whom she's expecting her third child. They sported matching black leather outfits as they walked the carpet, later sharing photos from the event on social media.

Diddy's Legal Battle

“Date night at the @mobland_pplus UK Premiere,” Cassie captioned a series of photos and videos from the of the fun outing on Instagram. “I love you @alexfine44 ♥️♥️♥️♥️.” Her post arrives just a couple of weeks after she fired back when Kanye West accused her of extorting Diddy during one of his tirades on X. “HOW EVERY N***A YOU KNOW HIT A GIRL BEFORE BUT EVERYBODY SO MAD AT PUFF,” he wrote. “SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF? [...] CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK. THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME."