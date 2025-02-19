Cassie Announces Third Pregnancy With Adorable Maternity Family Photos

Cassie and her husband Alex Fine have a big year ahead of them.

2024 was an undoubtedly hectic and emotionally taxing year for Cassie. In November of 2023, the songstress filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Diddy, which contained several disturbing allegations. They settled shortly after she filed, but this certainly didn't mark the end of his legal battle. The Bad Boy founder has since been hit with various other lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

In May, footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 was released, sparking public outrage and prompting him to apologize. Cassie went on to share a message to her fans on social media, thanking them for their support. "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," she wrote in part. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but the is only the beginning."

How Many Children Does Cassie Have?

At the time, Cassie's husband Alex Fine also shared a message condemning domestic violence on Instagram. The following month, she shared a loving post about the personal trainer in honor of Father's Day. The two of them share two daughters, who are four and three years old. Now, the couple is preparing to welcome yet another little one into their family, a baby boy. In a sweet Instagram post, Cassie shared the exciting news, along with some adorable maternity family photos.

"🤰🏽💙 #3," she wrote this morning. "Shot by @jordenkeith." Of course, fans and peers are out in full force leaving loving comments in Cassie's comments section. "So happy for you," one commenter writes. "Queen. So many survivors have spoken up because of you. ❤️congrats," another says. At the time of writing, Cassie's due date has yet to be revealed.

