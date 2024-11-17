Cassie's Alleged Texts To Diddy After Hotel Assault Released By U.S. Government

Cassie eviscerated Diddy for his abusive actions.

The United States government recently released some alleged text messages relating to the federal trial of Diddy for alleged sex trafficking, according to an exclusive report from AllHipHop. Moreover, the messages are from Cassie to Sean Combs, and she allegedly sent them out after he assaulted her in a hotel room in Los Angeles in 2016. For those unaware, footage of this incident surfaced earlier this year. The singer's lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul emerged in late 2023 under the Adult Survivors Act, which he quickly settled before a barrage of other civil suits followed. The details of this settlement remain unknown to the public.

"I have a black eye and fat lip," Cassie allegedly texted Diddy per the government's disclosure. "You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done… I still have crazy bruising. [...] I turn my head for a second, and you get f***ed up. And you drag me down the hall by my hair… I have bleeding cuts… You hit me in the head two good times. [...] When you get f***ed up the wrong way, you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll. I’m someone’s child."

Diddy & Cassie At A Pre-Grammy Gala

Diddy publicly apologized for assaulting Cassie when CNN released the video earlier in 2024, remarking on his "inexcusable" behavior and emphasizing his turn to therapy. While the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office did not prosecute this case due to it falling outside of the statute of limitations (or time elapsed), his abuse is a part of federal prosecutors' allegations against him in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking.