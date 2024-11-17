Cassie's Alleged Texts To Diddy After Hotel Assault Released By U.S. Government

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Inside
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Wiz Khalifa, Sean Combs, and Cassie attend Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Getty Images for Vogue)
Cassie eviscerated Diddy for his abusive actions.

The United States government recently released some alleged text messages relating to the federal trial of Diddy for alleged sex trafficking, according to an exclusive report from AllHipHop. Moreover, the messages are from Cassie to Sean Combs, and she allegedly sent them out after he assaulted her in a hotel room in Los Angeles in 2016. For those unaware, footage of this incident surfaced earlier this year. The singer's lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul emerged in late 2023 under the Adult Survivors Act, which he quickly settled before a barrage of other civil suits followed. The details of this settlement remain unknown to the public.

"I have a black eye and fat lip," Cassie allegedly texted Diddy per the government's disclosure. "You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done… I still have crazy bruising. [...] I turn my head for a second, and you get f***ed up. And you drag me down the hall by my hair… I have bleeding cuts… You hit me in the head two good times. [...] When you get f***ed up the wrong way, you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll. I’m someone’s child."

Diddy & Cassie At A Pre-Grammy Gala

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Diddy publicly apologized for assaulting Cassie when CNN released the video earlier in 2024, remarking on his "inexcusable" behavior and emphasizing his turn to therapy. While the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office did not prosecute this case due to it falling outside of the statute of limitations (or time elapsed), his abuse is a part of federal prosecutors' allegations against him in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking.

As for other updates on Diddy, Shyne recently ruffled a lot of feathers by claiming he was the "fall guy" in the 1999 club shooting that left the Belizean artist in jail for almost nine years. He alleges that Puff Daddy was the one responsible, and this claim got a lot of pushback from folks like Funk Flex. Others believe there may be a point here. But these are all allegations, so take them with a grain of salt.

