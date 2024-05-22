Benzino Calls Out The Black Community For Not Supporting Diddy

"Hollywood Hearts" Atlanta Premiere
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 06: Benzino attends "Hollywood Hearts" Atlanta movie premiere at Regal Atlantic Station on October 6, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Benzino has come to Diddy's defense.

Benzino is upset with the Black community for turning on Diddy following the allegations against the Bad Boy mogul and the Homeland Security raids on his properties. Benzino came to Diddy's defense during an appearance on The Danza Project on Tuesday. It's unclear if he recorded the interview before the latest drama, a video of him assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016.

“Since when have we given the law, the system, one of ours?” he questioned. “Since when? This man ain’t been charged with nothing criminally. Not one f*cking thing. They done went in the man’s property with tanks and army men and National Guards, and he ain’t got charged with one criminal charge right now to date. They don’t got one f*cking charge yet. I’m more upset about how our own are ready just to give him, ‘Here, take him. Lock him up.’ Since when do we do that?”

Diddy & Cassie Attend Pre-GRAMMY Gala

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Actor Cassie Ventura (L) and recording artist-producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

After CNN published footage of Diddy dragging Cassie to the ground and kicking her, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released a statement confirming he won't face criminal charges for the incident. They explained that the statute of limitations on assault has passed. Diddy has since apologized for the incident, saying that he's since gotten professional help to better himself. "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said in a video on social media. "I was f*cked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Benzino Comes To Diddy's Defense

Check out Benzino's full comments on Diddy and his legal situation above. Be on the lookout for further updates on the two on HotNewHipHop.

