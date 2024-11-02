Cassie’s Lawyer Calls Out Diddy & His Family Amid Gag Order Bid

Cassie's lawyer is fighting back.

It's no secret that Diddy is currently in a world of legal trouble, as he's currently behind bars on charges of alleged racketeering and sex trafficking. Throughout his legal battle so far, the Bad Boy founder's family members have been vocal with their support. Cassie's lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor, however, thinks this might be working against him.

According to a new exclusive report by AllHipHop, Wigdor filed a letter with the court yesterday (November 1), in which he mentioned Diddy's family. He argued that the gag order Diddy recently requested was hypocritical, considering some of the public statements they've recently made in support of the mogul.

Cassie's Lawyer Points Out Hypocrisy In New Letter

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Widgor noted how Diddy's son Quincy Brown took to Instagram last week to comment on his father's current situation. "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family, WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD," Quincy declared at the time.