Cassie’s Lawyer Calls Out Diddy & His Family Amid Gag Order Bid

BYCaroline Fisher177 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cassie's lawyer is fighting back.

It's no secret that Diddy is currently in a world of legal trouble, as he's currently behind bars on charges of alleged racketeering and sex trafficking. Throughout his legal battle so far, the Bad Boy founder's family members have been vocal with their support. Cassie's lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor, however, thinks this might be working against him.

According to a new exclusive report by AllHipHop, Wigdor filed a letter with the court yesterday (November 1), in which he mentioned Diddy's family. He argued that the gag order Diddy recently requested was hypocritical, considering some of the public statements they've recently made in support of the mogul.

Read More: Diddy's Key To Miami Beach Officially Revoked By The City

Cassie's Lawyer Points Out Hypocrisy In New Letter

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Widgor noted how Diddy's son Quincy Brown took to Instagram last week to comment on his father's current situation. "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family, WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD," Quincy declared at the time.

Widgor argued that if Diddy's family is allowed to speak their minds, it's only fair for Cassie and his other alleged victims to be allowed to as well. “It is not clear exactly whom Mr. Combs seeks to silence with his requested relief, but his submission suggests that anyone who has claimed to have been a victim of Mr. Combs—regardless of whether their experience is relevant or connected to the criminal case at hand—must be prevented from speaking out about their allegations,” he wrote. What do you think of Cassie's lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor calling out Diddy for requesting a gag order despite his family's latest public statements? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Cuts Ties With Starz Over Network's Diddy Interview Series

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...