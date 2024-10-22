Diddy’s Kids Release Passionate Statement Defending Their Father

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Diddy's family is sticking with him.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' children have shared a passionate statement in support of their father, who remains behind bars in Brooklyn. He's awaiting trial for his charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Quincy, Christian, Justin, D’Lila, Jessie, and Chance all shared a picture of the family together.

In the caption, they wrote: “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way, We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.” They turned off comments on the post.

Diddy's Family Attends His Latest Court Hearing

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: The Combs family departs from the Southern District of New York. Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean 'Diddy' Combs on October 10, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The statement comes as a number of alleged victims have come out with allegations publically in recent weeks. It's something Diddy's legal team wants to put an end to. In a recent request, his lawyers demanded prospective witnesses and their lawyers stop speaking on the Bad Boy mogul extrajudicially. "As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs has been the target of an unending stream of allegations by prospective witnesses and their counsel in the press… These prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs’s character in the press," they wrote in the filing.

Diddy's Kids Speak Out On Instagram

Check out the Combs' family's full statement on the situation below. His kids have made several appearances in New York City to support him in court as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and his family on HotNewHipHop.

