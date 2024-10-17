Diddy Allegations Concerning GHB-Infused Baby Oil "Debunked" By Lawyer

The Diddy allegations have gotten wilder since his arrest.

Thanks to allegations within civil lawsuits against Diddy, rumors and unverified reports spread that he allegedly laced baby oil with a "date r*pe drug" known as GHB. This, per the rumors, was for alleged use at his supposed "freak-off" parties. For those unaware, federal authorities found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during the raids on Sean Combs' homes earlier this year. However, many folks responded to these reports by clarifying that federal officials never alleged that they found drugs laced in the baby oil in any of their legal motions, the federal indictment itself, or any other statement.

One social media user that responded was a popular lawyer on social media with the handle @lawyersforworkers. "People are reading this wrong and saying Diddy is cooked," the attorney expressed on Instagram in the video below. "You would think if the feds found one bottle of GHB let alone a thousand when arresting a billionaire for human trafficking and alleged sex crimes that would have been the first thing they say every time they talk." Combs' lawyer denied allegations that his client used the baby oil for any nefarious purpose connected to the broader allegations against him.

Diddy Baby Oil Rumors Called Out As Allegedly False By Attorney

In addition to characterizing these Diddy baby oil allegations as misleading and inaccurate, @lawyersforworkers also criticized other lawyers such as the account @topdoglaw for buying into it. "This is completely false," he said of one particular post. "Completely reckless coming from a lawyer. If I were Diddy, I would sue." The alleged confirmation of this news seems to come solely from allegations within civil lawsuits and from assumptions of the other alleged drugs that federal authorities found during the raids.