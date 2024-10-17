King Los Voices Concern For Diddy While The Mogul Remains Locked Up

He also teased new music.

King Los may not be a household name in hip hop, but he's a veteran presence. He's been rapping since the 1990s, and has spent the last two decades serving as Diddy's primary ghostwriter. The relationship between the two men is seemingly close. King Los was even spotted alongside Diddy after the video of the mogul attacking Cassie leaked online. The rapper has continued to voice his support for Diddy over the last few months, however. He told TMZ that he hasn't gotten a chance to speak with the mogul since he was locked up.

TMZ caught up with King Los on October 16. They asked the rapper if he was worried about Diddy, and he made a clear distinction. "Concerned," Los said, when asked to explain his feelings on the situation. "Not worried." The rapper was also questioned over the baby oil memes and the overall hatred that the Bad Boy mogul has received online since his arrest. King Los claimed that the internet didn't matter, as there's no way of controlling what people say. "You can't control the internet," he asserted. "Sometimes jokes lighten up harsh situations, but sometimes it could hurt."

King Los Announced Plans To Rap About Diddy Experiences

In the case of Diddy, King Los feels as though he's too close to the situation to make a ruling. "I can't call it one way or the other," he admitted. "It's about what you pay attention to." The rapper told TMZ that he has made a point of ignoring the Diddy jokes. The interview took an unexpected turn, however, when Los said that he planned to rap about his Bad Boy experiences on record. "At some point, yeah," he told the reporter. "Everything reality. It's a part of my life." King Los shied away from providing any details, but he said he would inevitably put a creative spin on the things he's witnessed alongside Diddy.