King Los Faces Backlash After Being Spotted With Diddy Following Cassie Assault Video

King Los is coming under fire on social media after paparazzi caught him going for a walk with Diddy following the release of security footage showing the Bad Boy mogul appearing to assault Cassie in 2016. In the new clip, Los appeared dismayed by the fact the cameras spotted him, while Diddy avoided answering questions. It appears to have been taken near Diddy's property in Miami.

Fans have since flocked to Los' Instagram page to demand answers for why he was hanging with Diddy after the aforementioned video came out. "You with diddy is hella disappointing man smh," one user wrote under one of his recent posts, as caught by HipHopDX. "We saw u about to run the other way," another remarked. Others did come to his defense.

King Los & Diddy Perform Together During Revolt Music Conference

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 16: Puff Daddy and The Family featuring Puff Daddy (L) and King Los perform onstage at the 2015 Revolt Music Conference at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on October 16, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for REVOLT Music Conference)

Diddy has since apologized for the disturbing video, which shows him dragging Cassie to the floor and kicking her. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said. "I was f*cked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now." From there, he explained that he began going to therapy in an attempt to better himself.

Diddy & King Los Go For A Walk

Check out the clip of King Los and Diddy on Instagram above.

