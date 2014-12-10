Hype notwithstanding, King Los, or simply Los, is one of the more respected lyricists currently operating in the rap game, known for his dense verses and multisyllabic rhyme schemes. After several years of label woes, he singed with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records in 2012, and has been building momentum ever since.

Throughout his intermittent career, the Baltimore native has collaborated with Kid Ink, Cashis, K. Young, B Todd, Mark Battles, French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, Red Café, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, Mickey Shiloh, Eric Bellinger, Tory Lanez, Paypa, Mia Rey, Fred The Godson, Sean Hayes, DMX, XV, Cory Gunz, Midas, Rick Ross, Gino574, Chris Notez and more.

Most recently, he released his Becoming King mixtape, toured in support of it and impressed Kendrick Lamar the most with his "Control" response. Oh yeah, his rapper/model girlfriend Lola Monroe gave birth to a baby boy (Brixton Royal Coleman) last year. Stay tuned.