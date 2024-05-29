King Los Top 7 Mixtapes, Ranked

King Los’ career has been a whirlwind of musical highs and lows. However, his talent has often spoken for itself. With impressive albums and mixtapes under his belt, King Los’ discography is always worth diving into. However, his longtime affiliation with Diddy might prove less of a benefit these days.

King Los was spotted with Diddy in Miami on May 20. The now-viral video came just a day after Diddy’s apology video hit social media, following the release of the footage of his assault on Cassie in a hotel. Now, Los is on the receiving end of backlash for maintaining a bond with Diddy amidst the heavy scandal. After on and off stints with Bad Boy Records, evidently Los and Diddy are still inseparable. Nonetheless, here are King Los’ best albums ranked.

7. Shooter (2010)

King Los' mixtape Shooter was released on November 8, 2010, and is most notable for its Rick Ross and Cory Gunz features. Shooter can only be described as a blend of King Los’ ambition and raw talent. On the project, Los delivers freestyles, as well as original tracks that hint at the trajectory his career would take in the industry. Long time King Los fans are likely to remember it as one of his earliest albums. Moreover, it remains a gem for its inclusion of “Money Feels Better.”

6. G5: Certified Fly (2008)

G5: Certified Fly launched King Los' mixtape run, though its quality certainly stood alongside great hip-hop albums of its time. It was released independently in 2008 after his initial deal with Bad Boy Records fell through. The mixtape was King Los' official return to releasing music independently and it helped set the stage for his future projects. Furthermore, it is a noteworthy entry in his catalog because the writing is credited to King Los himself. G5 is another example of King Los' early style, artistic vision and skill. All of these are pronounced on tracks like “Top Back Freestyle.”

5. Moor Bars (2017)

King Los' Moor Bars was released on December 25, 2017. It was another project that boasted notable talent with appearances from artists like Hopsin, Royce Da 5'9", and Jazze Pha. Unsurprisingly, Moor Bars had a few stellar standout tracks such as "Everybody's A Bitch," and "January 24th 2017.” "Everybody's A Bitch," in particular, remains a noteworthy record in his catalog.

Moor Bars is blessed with King Los’ intricate wordplay and hard-hitting bars. Production credits from AC The Producer and Daniel Dalexis further elevate the project. Diddy also appears in the album’s intro where he gives a few words of advice to King Los: “I understand your consciousness is at another level, but you gotta save yourself… before you can save others.”

4. Becoming King (2013)

King Los' mixtape Becoming King, was released on April 25, 2013. The album remains a pivotal project in his discography as it marks his official transition from an underground artist to a mainstream contender. It also features a star-studded lineup, including Diddy, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Additionally, there are notable production credits from heavyweights like Harry Fraud and Sonny Digital. And so, this mixtape, unlike previous works of his, offers a variety of sounds that show King Los' versatility as an artist. The mixtape's most popular song, "Weak," racked up almost half a million downloads on Datpiff within its first year.

3. The Crown Ain't Safe (2011)

King Los' mixtape The Crown Ain't Safe, hosted by DJ Ill Will and DJ Drama, was released on December 5, 2011. It is inarguably one of the best projects in King Los’ discography, especially without a long list of studio albums to his name. The mixtape features a robust lineup of guest appearances, including Lola Monroe, Jazze Pha, DMX, Kid Ink, Twista, and XV. The Crown Ain't Safe also had a decent critical reception, with most of the praise going to its lyrical content. Standout tracks include "Make You Fly" and "Living My Dreams." These songs show Los' ability to blend introspection with ambition, and helped boost his chances at a mainstream breakthrough The album’s release is also quite an important moment for King Los’ career, as it came shortly before his re-signing with Bad Boy Records in February, 2012.

2. Zero Gravity II (2014)

King Los' Zero Gravity II mixtape, released on March 24, 2014, is the impressive sequel to his 2010 mixtape, Zero Gravity. The project was released through After Platinum Records after Los parted ways with Bad Boy Records once again. The mixtape features a variety of producers, including Hunter Bressan, Dot N Pro, and J. Oliver. It also features impressive guest appearances from Royce Da 5'9", Jeremih, and Kid Ink. Furthermore, Zero Gravity II is noted for playing to one of King Los’ stronger suits: freestyle tracks, with the "Control Freestyle” shining as a standout.

1. God, Money, War (2015)

King Los' God, Money, War is a profound exploration of themes that are central to the human experience, and the best of all his albums. Released on June 23, 2015, it was a digital-only release under After Platinum Records, 88 Classic, and RCA Records, with executive production from Diddy. The album features a diverse array of guest appearances, including Isaiah Rashad, Marsha Ambrosius, Ty Dolla $ign, Chrishan and others. It debuted at number 68 on the Billboard 200, and sold 7,400 copies in its first week, with additional units. Fan-favorite tracks from the album include “War,” “Ghetto Boy,” and “Glory to The Lord.”