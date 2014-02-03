Hopsin is one of the most unmistakable faces in hip-hop, due in part to a devoted cult following, his tendency to name-drop and the white contact lenses he chooses to rock, both live and in music videos and interviews. The emcee, producer, director and actor fell out with Ruthless records after signing with them in 2007, going on to found his own independent imprint Funk Volume Records in 2009, which is home to Dizzy Wright, SwizZz, Dizzy Wright, Jarren Benton and more. Other than those mentioned, the Panorama City native has worked with Tech N9ne, Paul Wall, Yealawolf, B-Real, Xzibit, Demrick, R.A. The Rugged Man, Insane Clown Posse, DJ Whoo Kid and more throughout his 10-year career. Most recently, he released his third studio album Knock Madness (which he’s currently touring in support of) and clarified a series of “suicidal” tweets. He’s also working on an EP with Blink-182 percussionist Travis Barker. Stay tuned.