Born in Ethiopia but raised in D.C., Lola Monroe came onto the scene with the arrival of her first mix, "Boss Bitch's World." She later followed that up with "The Lola Monroe Chronicles" and a collaborative tape with the now-incarcerated Lil' Boosie, called "The Untouchables," showcasing her aggressive, dexterous flow over club-heavy beats. These mixtapes led her to a nomination in 2011 for BET's Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and she became the first woman to join Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang label, which also houses Juicy J and Ty Dolla $ign. Although, she recently left the label after her single, "B.B. (Boss Bitch)" was released, featuring Chevy Woods and Juicy J. She claimed to have never officially signed with them, anyhow. In 2013, she gave birth to her first child, with rapper, Los.