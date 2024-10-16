Aoki Lee Simmons Demands Respect For Diddy's Children As Allegations Mount

Aoki Lee Simmons says Diddy's kids are "wonderful people."

Aoki Lee Simmons has come to the defense of Diddy's children, whom she labeled her "little cousins." When asked about the allegations surrounding their father during a recent stream on Instagram Live, she emphasized that the kids are "wonderful people." The comments come in the wake of mounting legal woes for the Bad Boy mogul, regarding tons of allegations of which he's already denied.

“I think his daughters and children are such wonderful people,” she said. “I really hope you guys treat them with love and respect, ’cuz they’re nice kids.” She added: “It’s not their fault. Anything adults, that’s adult business and they are not adults... They are in school. They are not adults so please treat them like children. That’s all I ask."

Aoki Lee Simmons Attends Swae Lee's Birthday Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Aoki Lee Simmons attends Swae Lee's Birthday Party on June 06, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments voiced their agreement with Aoki. "She's right thou. I think about time twins the most bc their mom is no longer here," one user wrote. Others brought up the allegations regarding Simmons' own father, Russell, which he's also denied. "You should worry about your dad and if he too will soon be arrested for his dirty deeds! Several women have accused him of similar crimes. People are keeping quiet about him and it's not fair to his victims!" one user alleged.

Aoki Lee Simmons Discusses Diddy's Children