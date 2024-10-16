Aoki Lee Simmons Demands Respect For Diddy's Children As Allegations Mount

BYCole Blake271 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: Aoki Lee Simmonsattends the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Aoki Lee Simmons says Diddy's kids are "wonderful people."

Aoki Lee Simmons has come to the defense of Diddy's children, whom she labeled her "little cousins." When asked about the allegations surrounding their father during a recent stream on Instagram Live, she emphasized that the kids are "wonderful people." The comments come in the wake of mounting legal woes for the Bad Boy mogul, regarding tons of allegations of which he's already denied.

“I think his daughters and children are such wonderful people,” she said. “I really hope you guys treat them with love and respect, ’cuz they’re nice kids.” She added: “It’s not their fault. Anything adults, that’s adult business and they are not adults... They are in school. They are not adults so please treat them like children. That’s all I ask."

Read More: Aoki Lee Simmons Moving On From Modeling Over "Annoying" Comparisons To Her Mother

Aoki Lee Simmons Attends Swae Lee's Birthday Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Aoki Lee Simmons attends Swae Lee's Birthday Party on June 06, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments voiced their agreement with Aoki. "She's right thou. I think about time twins the most bc their mom is no longer here," one user wrote. Others brought up the allegations regarding Simmons' own father, Russell, which he's also denied. "You should worry about your dad and if he too will soon be arrested for his dirty deeds! Several women have accused him of similar crimes. People are keeping quiet about him and it's not fair to his victims!" one user alleged.

Aoki Lee Simmons Discusses Diddy's Children

Check out Aoki's full comments on the allegations surrounding Diddy below. They come as he remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial. He's already pleaded not guilty to the charges of alleged sex trafficking racketeering. Be on the lookout for further updates on Aoki Lee Simmons on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy Catches Aubrey O'Day & Kimora Lee's Heat, They Stand By Cassie's Story

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...