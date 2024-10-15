Diddy's Latest Lawsuit Involves Allegedly Inspecting A 16-Year-Old Boy's Genitals

Diddy has already denied the allegations.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new lawsuit with allegations of sexually assaulting a minor. The filing was brought by a John Doe working with attorney Tony Buzbee on Monday. He alleges he attended a party of Diddy's at just 16 years old in 1998 when the Bad Boy mogul took an interest in him. John Doe alleges Diddy brought him to a more secluded area of the event after posing for a picture with him.

“Combs abruptly told John Doe that he needed to drop his pants,” the lawyers wrote in the lawsuit, as caught by AllHipHop. “John Doe, caught completely off guard, confusingly asked Combs to repeat himself. Combs made himself clear. He instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his penis so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself. ‘Don’t you want to break into the business?’ Doe immediately felt uncomfortable, froze and did not know what to do. Combs remained calm and stood in front of him and stretched out his hand in a cupped position. Out of fear, anxiety, and the imbalanced power dynamic between himself and Combs, John Doe then dropped his pants and exposed his penis as Combs previously instructed.”

Diddy's Family Attends His Latest Hearing

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: The Combs family departs from the Southern District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean 'Diddy' Combs on October 10, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The lawsuit continued: “Combs moved closer and grabbed John Doe’s penis and genitals with his hand. He firmly cupped and held onto John Doe’s genitals for an extended period of time. During this time, Combs moved his hand in such a fashion to manipulate John Doe’s genitals, squeezing and feeling them. Doe was only sixteen. Combs abruptly then let go of John Doe’s genitals and told him that his people would be in touch. Combs continued with his party as if nothing had happened, but for John Doe, everything had changed. John Doe eventually recognized Combs sexually assaulted him by and through his power and influence over John Doe because he knew John Doe wanted to become a star.”

The alleged victim is seeking damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish, physical impairment, and emotional torment. Diddy and his legal team have already denied the allegations. The latest lawsuit comes as he remains behind bars while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty shortly after his arrest.