Diddy's Legal Team Allege Prosecuting Lawyer Is Using Case For Publicity

BYElias Andrews
Impeachment Trial Of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Comes To A Close
AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Defense Attorneys Tony Buzbee, and Dan Cogdell wait together ahead of former Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial at the Texas State Capitol on September 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The trial comes to a close today after a 10-day hearing over allegations that Paxton abused public office with false statements, bribery, and abusing public trust. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
More accusations have been leveled.

Tony Buzbee has become a central character in the Diddy legal saga. The lawyer has decided to take on several of Diddy's accusers, with new lawsuits being filed seemingly every week. This approach has not sat well with the mogul's legal team, however. The lawyers representing Diddy took Buzbee to task in a Monday interview with TMZ. They told the outlet that the horrific accusations leveled at Diddy by Tony Buzbee's clients are baseless. Furthermore, they allege that Buzbee is merely using the case to boost his own public profile.

Diddy's legal team pointed to Buzbee's hotline as proof of an example of a Buzbee publicity stunt. The hotline was set up to field allegations from alleged Diddy victims. The hotline gained loads of attention after it was reported that it received 12K calls in the first day of operation. "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity," Diddy's team told TMZ. In addition to raising doubts about Buzbee's intentions, the team asserted that the mogul is not guilty of the crimes he has been accused of.

Diddy's Lawyers Cast Doubt On Tony Buzbee's Motives

"In court, the truth will prevail," they asserted. "That Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone -- adult or minor, man or woman." The timing of the public statement makes sense, given that Tony Buzbee filed six lawsuits earlier the same day. Some of the lawsuits include allegations that rank among the most disturbing leveled at Diddy yet. One accuser alleged that they attended a Diddy party in 1998, when he they only 16 years old. The accuser alleged that the mogul offered to help him break into the music industry, if he agreed to drop his pants and allow the mogul to touch his genitals.

Six may sound like a lot, but Tony Buzbee appears to be just getting started. The lawyer previously told TMZ that he plans to represent over 120 clients. All of them have alleged physical or sexual abuse at the hands of Diddy. He assured the outlet his firm is doing their "due diligence" to ensure that none of their clients are making false claims.

