Diddy Hit With Disturbing New Lawsuits From Men Alleging Sexual Assault

BYGabriel Bras Nevares147 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 Fox Network Upfront
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images)
These lawsuits were filed by Tony Buzbee, who represents many other alleged Diddy victims.

Tony Buzbee continues to launch lawsuits alleging misconduct against Diddy, as he will represent about 120 of the Bad Boy mogul's alleged victims. Moreover, according to a TMZ report, Buzbee filed six separate lawsuits recently, four of which are from male accusers. One of them is from a man who worked at Ecko Clothing in 2008 and allegedly met Sean Combs as he developed Sean John as a competing clothing brand. The man alleges that the executive and three of his bodyguards ran into him in the stockroom of a Macy's in New York City. He alleges that someone hit him in the back of his neck with their pistol, and that Combs said "Suck my d**k, Ecko" before orally assaulting him.

Another man alleges that he worked as a security guard for Diddy's White Party in 2006 and drank a cocktail spiked with GBH and/or ecstasy. Then, he alleges, the former Diageo partner forcibly took him to a van and sodomized him without consent. In another lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee, a man alleged that he went to one of Combs' parties in 2021 and that he became disoriented due to a drink. He also alleged that the next thing he remembers is being paralyzed in a room, where three men allegedly sexually assaulted him and sodomized him. The man allegedly "distinctly recalled" seeing a naked Puff standing over him.

Read More: Bow Wow Claims That Diddy Scandal Has Killed The Celebrity Party Scene

Diddy At The 2019 REVOLT & AT&T Summit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT & AT&T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The fourth lawsuit in question comes from a man who alleges that he went to Diddy's 1998 White Party in the Hamptons when he was just 16 years old. After allegedly taking a photo together, the man alleges that Puffy took him to a private area to tell him to take his pants off to see his penis. "Don't you want to break into the business?" he allegedly asked the man, since they allegedly spoke of turning the alleged then-16-year-old into a star. The man says that he dropped his pants, and that the now-54-year-old squeezed his genitals.

Other stories floating around the Diddy scandal concern Donald Trump allegedly defending him against Aubrey O'Day back in the day. All situations above remain allegations, and the parties involved have not addressed them publicly at press time.

Read More: 2Pac's Brother Remains Unconvinced Diddy Wasn't Allegedly Involved In Late Rapper's Murder

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...