Diddy Hit With Disturbing New Lawsuits From Men Alleging Sexual Assault

Tony Buzbee continues to launch lawsuits alleging misconduct against Diddy, as he will represent about 120 of the Bad Boy mogul's alleged victims. Moreover, according to a TMZ report, Buzbee filed six separate lawsuits recently, four of which are from male accusers. One of them is from a man who worked at Ecko Clothing in 2008 and allegedly met Sean Combs as he developed Sean John as a competing clothing brand. The man alleges that the executive and three of his bodyguards ran into him in the stockroom of a Macy's in New York City. He alleges that someone hit him in the back of his neck with their pistol, and that Combs said "Suck my d**k, Ecko" before orally assaulting him.

Another man alleges that he worked as a security guard for Diddy's White Party in 2006 and drank a cocktail spiked with GBH and/or ecstasy. Then, he alleges, the former Diageo partner forcibly took him to a van and sodomized him without consent. In another lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee, a man alleged that he went to one of Combs' parties in 2021 and that he became disoriented due to a drink. He also alleged that the next thing he remembers is being paralyzed in a room, where three men allegedly sexually assaulted him and sodomized him. The man allegedly "distinctly recalled" seeing a naked Puff standing over him.

Diddy At The 2019 REVOLT & AT&T Summit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT & AT&T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The fourth lawsuit in question comes from a man who alleges that he went to Diddy's 1998 White Party in the Hamptons when he was just 16 years old. After allegedly taking a photo together, the man alleges that Puffy took him to a private area to tell him to take his pants off to see his penis. "Don't you want to break into the business?" he allegedly asked the man, since they allegedly spoke of turning the alleged then-16-year-old into a star. The man says that he dropped his pants, and that the now-54-year-old squeezed his genitals.