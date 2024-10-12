2Pac's Brother Remains Unconvinced Diddy Wasn't Allegedly Involved In Late Rapper's Murder

Mopreme Shakur wants an investigation.

2Pac's brother, Mopreme Shakur, says he's not fully convinced the allegations that Diddy was in some way involved in the legendary rapper's murder are untrue. He discussed the unfounded rumors during an appearance on Piers Morgan's show, Uncensored, on Friday. Morgan began the segment by bringing up the infamous since-retracted story from the Los Angeles Times in 2008 about the allegations, in which Diddy denied any involvement.

“My opinion is that I don’t believe it was a 100 percent honest statement,” Mopreme told Morgan. "So, again, we gotta find out what’s true and what’s false. What’s real and what’s fake." He also alleged that Diddy once denied his involvement to him in person in Los Angeles years after the murder. “[He] basically said he had nothing to do with my brother’s murder," Mopreme alleged. "I told him, ‘The truth is still yet to come out, so we’re going to see.’ Here we are, 27, 28 years later, it looks like there’s some doubt in that statement, along with all the other suspicions that people have.” He concluded that “it’s time” for an investigation into the allegations.

Mopreme Shakur Poses In Front Of 2Pac's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: (L-R) Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur and Mopreme Shakur attend the ceremony honoring Tupac Shakur with a posthumous Star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Over the years, Diddy has never faced any charges in connection to the allegations. The interview with Morgan comes as Diddy resides behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty to the alleged charges and plans to argue his innocence in court.

Mopreme Shakur Speaks With Piers Morgan

His conversation with Mopreme isn't the only controversy Morgan has been wrapped up in this month. He's also faced plenty of backlash for platforming Jaguar Wright, who made unfounded allegations about JAY-Z and Beyonce while on his show. Check out his conversation with Mopreme below. Be on the lookout for further updates on 2Pac and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

