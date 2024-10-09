Piers Morgan Apologizes To JAY-Z And Beyonce After Controversial Interview

The power couple took legal action.

Piers Morgan recently courted controversy when be brought on Jaguar Wright to discuss the ongoing Diddy case. The musician not only leveled serious allegations at Diddy, but at JAY-Z as well. Wright has made a name for herself as a Hov critic, but Piers Morgan Uncensored was her biggest platform to date. She used it to call the Roc Nation co-founder a "monster" and align him with disreputable men. "Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Robert Kelly, Sean Combs have one person in common professionally and privately," Wright asserted. "Shawn Carter." Unsurprisingly, JAY-Z and Beyonce took legal action.

Piers Morgan addressed his viewers on October 8 and clarified the situation. He confirmed that JAY-Z and Beyonce sent a cease and desist as a means of silencing Wright's bold allegations. "Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false, and have no basis in fact." Morgan then stated that he had agreed to comply with their legal request to cut Wright's allegations from the aired interview. "Editing interviews is not something we do lightly, at a show called Uncensored," the journalist admitted. "But there are legal limits on us too." Piers Morgan then took the opportunity to apologize to the power couple live.

JAY-Z And Beyonce Sent Morgan A Cease And Desist

"We apologize to JAY-Z and Beyonce," he asserted. It makes complete sense why the couple would take legal action against Piers Morgan, but the Jaguar Wright's interview has actually lots of notable reactions from people in the industry. Ray J took to social media to call out Wright's decision to go on Piers Morgan Uncensored, rather than his show. "You wanna keep taking these other n**gas money," the singer asked. "And not showing love to the community? That sh*t weak as f*ck." Ray J also criticized Jaguar Wright for not communicating with him when he previously tried to book her.