Dame Dash Divulges On Why He Walked Away From Jay-Z & R Kelly Collab Album

Dame thinks they crossed a line.

The Diddy scandal has caused a lot of celebrity conspiracy theories to re-emerge, including some harrowing rumors about Jay-Z, R. Kelly, and Aaliyah. Moreover, Dame Dash recently explained why he didn't want to be involved in Jay and Kelly's 2002 collab album, Best Of Both Worlds, due to the latter's alleged sexual assault of Aaliyah. As Dame alleges below, Hov allegedly moved forward with this decision despite some conversations within the Roc that warned against it. Furthermore, it seems like they were all able to settle their disagreements by working out how they would handle the money from the project.

"When it came down to R. Kelly, there was a conversation had about the morals," Dame Dash remarked. "Like, it’s morally wrong to do a project with someone that we know r**ed my girl or r**ed anybody, for that matter. So I do know that that conversation was had, and I was really surprised that he moved forward with that relationship. I don't know Epstein, so I never had the chance to walk away from him.

Dame Dash Speaks On Jay-Z & R. Kelly

"But I do know that when that project did come out, I didn’t want any part of that project," Dame Dash continued about Jay-Z. "I didn’t want any of the money to go to Roc-A-Fella or me. When it came to Roc-A-Fella, it was around the time that Jay was trying to kind of separate himself from us. And he was saying that he didn't want to be a part anymore. We resolved that issue with – look. Because he wanted me to dilute, and he wanted Biggs to dilute. And I wasn't diluting, because I know what I mean and what I do for business, and Biggs was ready to dilute.