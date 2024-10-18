Dame Dash Reveals Why He Worked With R Kelly Despite Aaliyah Assault Allegations

According to Dame Dash Aaliyah didn't want to "start any trouble."

Recently, Dame Dash explained why he decided to appear in R Kelly's “Fiesta (Remix)” music video, despite hearing rumors about his allegedly inappropriate relationship with Aaliyah. During an interview with America Nu Network, he said that Aaliyah was aware he'd be in the video and that he did his best to stay as far away from Kelly as possible. According to him, Aaliyah didn't want him appearing in scenes with Kelly, which he respected.

“I didn’t want any part of it, and I told them I don’t want a dollar from it,” he described. “Her exact words to me were, ‘I don’t want to start any trouble. I just want to heal and get as far away from it as possible...' She asked me not to be in any scenes with [R. Kelly] or take any pictures with him, and I respected that.”

Dame Dash Recalls Discussing R Kelly Music Video With Aaliyah

“I did my shots with Jay, but I wasn’t in any scenes with R. Kelly,” Dash added. “You’ll never see me in a picture with him.” In his caption, Dash continued to elaborate, making it clear that he and Aaliyah discussed his appearance in the video beforehand.

“I’ve answered this before, but here it is again,” it reads. “When Jay chose to keep working with R. Kelly, I told Aaliyah. Her response was clear—she just wanted to heal, avoid any drama, and move forward in peace. So when it came to the Fiesta video, I made sure I wasn’t in any scenes or photos with R. Kelly. I stayed in the trailer unless my shots with Jay were being filmed. That’s the truth.” What do you think of Dame Dash's explanation for working with R Kelly after hearing rumors about him and Aaliyah? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.