Dame Dash Reveals Shocking Reason He Waited To Evacuate Florida Home Amid Hurricane

2022 InvestFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Dame Dash and his family were able to evacuate safely.

Recently, Dame Dash took to Instagram Live to explain why he delayed the process of evacuating his family from their Florida home amid Hurricane Milton. According to him, none of his Florida-born neighbors were leaving at first, which made him question whether or not it was necessary. He also says he didn't want to appear "soft" by being among the first in his neighborhood to leave.

“We were like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna try to grind it out and stay,'” he explains in a clip. “Because none of our neighbors were leaving and the people that we know that are from Florida, it kinda seemed like we were soft if we were leaving — pause.”

Dame Dash Admits He Didn't Want To Seem "Soft" To His Neighbors

Dame Dash continued, describing how they knew it would be a hassle to evacuate. “[We asked ourselves], Who wants to be uncomfortable? Plus, with a baby and four dogs,” he said. Luckily, they were all ultimately able to relocate safely. “I started stressing a little and [Dame’s artist] Nicolette and all the people that were calling. Finally, we were like, ‘Yo, let’s just get up out of here,'" Dame shared. “We got a place to go. If you live in a place where natural disasters happen, like hurricanes, like once a year, you gotta have a hurricane house to go to. So we know where we’re going amongst family and all that... But I’m sick of this sh*t, I ain’t gonna hold you.”

What do you think of Dame Dash revealing why he waited to evacuate himself and his family from their Florida home during Hurricane Milton? Does his explanation surprise you or not? Should he have gotten out of there sooner than he did? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

