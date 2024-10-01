Dame Dash Wonders Why JAY-Z Hasn't Spoken Up Against Diddy Amid "Freak Off" Rumors

Dame Dash doesn't want to see JAY-Z end up in trouble.

Despite feuding with JAY-Z over the sale of his shares in Roc-A-Fella, Dame Dash says the legendary rapper is still a "pillar of hip-hop" and doesn't want anything bad to happen to him. The topic arose for Dame while speaking with America Nu about the allegations surrounding Diddy. Dame says he wants to know why JAY hasn't spoken out about the situation.

“Watching what’s going on with Puff, it doesn’t feel good,” Dame began. “I don’t want to see someone… die or be tortured. I’m not going to celebrate the pain of anybody, any human being, even if they deserve it. The things that they’re saying… they’re terrible. It’s hard for me to even think that any of those things can be true. I don’t want them to be true. They’re saying they’re going to pick him up next year. I don’t want to see that man go to jail.”

Dame Dash & JAY-Z Pose Together During Fashion Week

Jay-Z and Damon Dash during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004 - Baby Phat - Backstage at Gertrude Tent, Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, Dame discussed the hypothetical idea of JAY-Z getting roped up into the allegations. "As much as he’s been to me unfair toward, or not unfair, the way he’d be f*cking with my money, I want to hope that that’s the worst that he’s been doing," Dame said. "I would never want to hear like, ‘Jay at the freak off party’, that’s crazy. The sh*t they saying, and I just be wondering why nobody… he don’t say nothing about it.” He added: “It would be such another big blow for Hip-Hop, regardless of what, perception-wise, Jay is also a pillar of Hip-Hop, and if anything bad happens to him, then it’s really going to look crazy for Hip-Hop. Jay’s supposed to be my son’s godfather. How does he do that to Boogie’s godson’s father?”

Dame Dash Speaks On Diddy & JAY-Z