Dame Dash Calls Out Diddy For His "Disturbing" Allegations

Dame Dash says he finds the allegations against Diddy "disturbing" but never witnessed any of the behavior of which the Bad Boy mogul has been accused. He discussed the topic of Diddy and his recent arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering during an interview with TMZ published on Monday.

"It's disturbing. I've known him for a while. So, these were things I didn't know. Now, I know," Dame said. When the reporter pressed him as to whether he knew or not, Dame added: "Come on man, you know me better than that. You see where I be at."

Authorities arrested Diddy, earlier this month, after publishing a 14-page federal indictment against him. He's since pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Despite being placed on suicide watch initially, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ that it was only a standard measure for the facility with high-profile inmates. He also confirmed that Diddy's fully committed to fighting the case in court. "I don’t see it happening… because he believes he’s innocent," the attorney said of him taking a plea deal. "He believes he’s innocent and what’s more, he believes that he needs to stand up not just for himself, for his family and for everybody who has been targeted by the federal government."