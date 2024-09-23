Dame Dash Addresses Viral Picture Of Him & Aaliyah At A Diddy Party

Dame Dash says nothing inappropriate happened.

Dame Dash has addressed a photo of himself and Aaliyah attending Diddy's Fourth of July Party back in 2000, as the image has been resurfacing on social media. He downplayed anything inappropriate happening while streaming live on Instagram, over the weekend.

“Nah, I didn’t go to those parties, I’m sorry,” Dash explained. “I went to one in the Hamptons about twenty years ago with Aaliyah. But that’s about it.” From there, he explained that the two only hung out at the party and nothing inappropriate happened. “But I know that they’re gonna play games with those pictures — it’s all good. I don’t really care,” he added.

Dame Dash Poses With Diddy & Aaliyah

EAST HAMPTON - JULY 02: (L-R) Natane Adcock, Damon Dash, Aaliyah, Jay Z, Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez at Puff Daddy's Fourth of July Party on July 2, 2000 in East Hampton. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

It's not the first time Dame has spoken out about Diddy and the allegations he's been facing. After CNN published footage from 2016 of the Bad Boy mogul hitting his girlfriend, Cassie, at a hotel earlier this year, he condemned the act on social media. “I know Puff, so it was very disappointing to see that from someone that, again, I considered my peer. Someone that you know, because we’re the brotherhood of hip hop, showed a certain degree of respect. But you know, you can’t unsee that, and it’s really a shame,” he wrote at the time.

Dame Dash Speaks Out On The Viral Photo