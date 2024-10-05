JAY-Z Poses With Aaliyah And Diddy In Resurfaced Pictures Going Viral On Social Media

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Fans have been discussing JAY-Z's friendship with Diddy.

Pictures of JAY-Z and Aaliyah with Diddy are resurfacing on social media, in the wake of the Bad Boy mogul's arrest in New York City, last month. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Saturday, one of the pictures shows JAY appearing to hold hands with the late singer, Aaliyah. Diddy is currently facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

One user replied on X (formerly Twitter) to Akademiks' post: "Don't tell me they was trading her off because they say Damon Dash use to hit and then Jay-Z start hitting .. this pic prove they all was freaking off together." Another wrote: "I’m holding out until the trial. I wanna see what actual accusations and actual evidence there is against p diddy. I will admit my gut is telling me Jay is a scumbag."

JAY-Z, Aaliyah, & Diddy Party For Fourth Of July In 2000

EAST HAMPTON - JULY 02: (L-R) Natane Adcock, Damon Dash, Aaliyah. Jay Z, Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez at Puff. Daddy's Fourth of July Party on July 2, 2000 in East Hampton. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Dame Dash is also alongside Aaliyah in many of the photos, but he's already denied that anything inappropriate happened between them. Additionally, he's turned attention to JAY-Z, asking why he hasn't condemned Diddy over the allegations he's facing. "As much as he’s been to me unfair toward, or not unfair, the way he’d be f*cking with my money, I want to hope that that’s the worst that he’s been doing," Dame said of JAY during a recent interview with America Nu. "I would never want to hear like, ‘Jay at the freak off party’, that’s crazy. The sh*t they saying, and I just be wondering why nobody… he don’t say nothing about it.”

Diddy has already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes and plans to argue his case in court. JAY-Z isn't formerly accused of anything in relation to the allegations. We're not permitted to post all of the photos of the group on HotNewHipHop but check out the "Via" link below to see them in full. Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z, Aaliyah, and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

