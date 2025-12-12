Dame Dash Gets Heated When Asked About Dating Aaliyah After Jay-Z

Jay-Z has never really spoken out about the infamous falling out he had with Dame Dash, which brought the days of Roc-A-Fella to a close. But Dame has done a lot of reflection on this, whether about their business relationship or their closeness to the late great Aaliyah.

For those unaware, Dash and the R&B legend dated from 2000 until her tragic death a year later, and rumors of her alleged entanglement with Hov have been more speculative. On the Point Of View program, the hosts asked Dame about his relationship with the Detroit-raised star, positing that they dated in the 1990s. But he got heated, saying that her career would've been "astronomical" if she hadn't passed away.

"It's not a God complex, I wanted to do an interview, and I'm answering questions," the executive stated. "She told me I was the coolest. I got to be the coolest. She understood me." Then, he said that Jay only tried to get with Aaliyah, but that never panned out.

"My artist did not, he was trying her," Dame Dash alleged concerning Jay-Z, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. "Everybody put their bid in. As a man, I'm never, ever wifing a girl that any of my friends smashed. It's not happening. I just told you that, now you're reading the papers wrong. I would never. That should tell you something right there. We were both putting in our bid. None of us had scored. That's how it went. We were all trying to get at Aaliyah. Everybody. That was Aaliyah. So it wasn't him. Just 'cause he tried and gave flowers and got denied don't mean I can't try, and win. Obviously, that's what I'm saying. There must be something attractive of what I'm doing."

However, one of the hosts alleged that Dame allegedly pursued multiple women on Hov's horizon, and he wasn't happy with the suggestion. "Again, you don't know what you're talking about," he remarked. "You're talking about a stupid-a** joke that wasn't around. No, he's a liar, and he ran. He's a b***h-a** n***a to me, pause. We got into a fight in Paris, he ran. Stop believing those people. That shouldn't be your source of information. I don't think you listen to those things. I just gave you the answer, I just said: I would never, ever wife a girl that my man boned."