Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z Stabbed Lance "Un" Rivera Over Charli Baltimore

The long-standing beef between former business partners Dame Dash and Jay-Z continues to develop in ugly ways, roping in folks like Lance "Un" Rivera and Charli Baltimore. For those unaware, Hov's infamous stabbing of Un back in 1999 is widely understood in hip-hop culture as a piracy issue, but Dame thinks there's a deeper root.

This altercation in question took place at a New York City nightclub before the release of Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter. Folks thought that it occurred over Jay's disdain for Rivera allegedly bootlegging the project, but Dash told The Art Of Dialogue in a new interview that Jay told him about the bootlegging weeks later. As such, he thinks this situation had more to do with Charli, who had dated Biggie Smalls and was allegedly involved with both Lance and the Roc-A-Fella superstar.

According to the embattled executive's account, Lance "Un" Rivera approached Jay-Z at the nightclub while "talking about his s**t with Charli Baltimore." Un allegedly "got on his knees and said, 'Jay, I would never betray you'" in relation to their involvement with the femcee.

"But to me, I was like... Damn, n***a got on his knees," Dame Dash remarked concerning Jay-Z. "You don't have to do nothing. That shit was over a girl... And that wasn't gangster to me either. That was all over a girl. And you know what was f***ed up about it? Think about how life is. These n***as end up getting into this over Biggie's girl. Both of his best friends. That was crazy. But again, no disrespect, that was crazy.

"If any of my friends f**k my wife or with one of my chicks when I'm not here, that's f***ed up," he continued. "I don't do that. That's not real n***a s**t to me. You don't f**k your man's girl after he dies. That's crazy to me. That's insanity to me. You know the mob kills n***as for f***ing with each other's wives. But your brothers? Both of them? That's why you don't trust n***as."