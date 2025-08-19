News
un rivera
Music
Lance "Un" Rivera Calls Cap On Fat Joe's Alleged Joint Album With The Notorious B.I.G.
Lance "Un" Rivera sat down with "The Art of Dialogue," where he doubted the truth of Fat Joe's alleged joint album with BIggie.
By
Devin Morton
August 19, 2025
