Jay-Z formed an empire with Roc-A-Fella, but that wouldn't have been possible without Dame Dash and Kareem "Biggs" Burke. Sadly, their bond fractured as spectacularly as it formed, and now Jay and Dame are in very different financial spots that Lance "Un" Rivera wants to equalize.

In a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue published to YouTube, Un spoke on the rumor that Hov stabbed him and experienced an arrest for it. At one point, though, he answered a question about Dame Dash's current financial strife, which mostly refers to a judgement against him over defamation claims.

More specifically, Lance Rivera thinks the Roc Nation mogul should chip in to help his former executive colleague with his money problems. While many fans have wildly different perspectives on this, he thinks the Roc should still stand tall, and together.

"Jay-Z, I hate to keep bringing your name up, but I think it’s some sucker s**t," Rivera remarked, according to HipHopDX. "He probably did some things that he did with his money that was... You know what I’m saying? But nah, he's not supposed to be in the situation that he’s in. [...] He has to know that Dame has helped him."

Dame Dash Debts

For those unaware, Dame Dash's financial struggles stem most recently from a $4 million payout to filmmaker Josh Webber. He had accused Dame of defaming him with his accusations that Webber stole from him while working on the 2019 movie Dear Frank. Dash also had many other debts, and his one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella went to all of these matters.

But despite all of these moments of financial strife, Dame Dash is still talking about Jay-Z. His place in hip-hop discourse and its historical reappraisal still gets a lot of play. However, many folks would probably scoff at the idea of Hov helping out here, so we assume their rift will sadly persist.

Elsewhere, Jay-Z's possibly working on new music amid all his other money moves. So we don't expect anything to break up his busy schedule, let alone a financial assist to Dame. Still, who knows what the future will hold soon?