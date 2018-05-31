financial support
- MusicLil Wayne Offered To Financially Help Ex-Cop Who Saved His LifeLil Wayne has never forgotten "Uncle Bob," the former New Orleans cop who saved his life when he attempted suicide at age 12.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsDr. Dre's Ex-Wife Invited Him To Spend The Night After Filing Divorce: ReportAs their divorce hearings continue, new information about Dr. Dre and his ex-wife, Nicole Young, is bring reported. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex-Wife Claims He Withheld Child Support Payments To Control HerDrea Kelly alleges that R. Kelly's continued to manipulate her after their divorce.By Aron A.
- MusicGucci Mane On Child Support Drama: "I'll Never Ever Let A B*tch Extort Me"Gucci Mane fired off some subs to his baby mama.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian For Denying Baby "Luxury Lifestyle"The mother wants to provide her children with the best.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentChris Brown's Baby Mama Received $20K Gift From Floyd Mayweather: ReportFloyd Mayweather reportedly gave Nia Guzman $20K to start her website.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Believes Increasing Child Support Will Spoil Royalty: ReportChris Brown is not feeling the idea of increasing child support payments.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross' Baby Mama Exposes Private E-Mails With Child Support ReceiptsAfter all was said and done, Tia Kemp revealed she finally got her money.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Reportedly Hit With Many Claims Of PaternitySophie Brussaux is not the only woman that believes Drake could have fathered her child.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Has Reportedly Been Financially Supporting Alleged Baby Mama Since PregnancyIt turns out Drake may not be the deadbeat dad Pusha T had suggested.By Alex Zidel