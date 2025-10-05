Dame Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Selfishly Neglecting His Artists

Despite huge financial and legal problems that are taking precedent in the world of Dame Dash these days, his long-standing feud with Jay-Z continues to generate interest. Folks want to hear more and more about their dynamic, and it seems like Dame is happy to oblige.

During a recent interview with Cam Capone News, he responded to a debacle recently posited by Tony Yayo. He claimed that Hov doesn't support his artists in the same way that 50 Cent does. In addition, this followed comments from Memphis Bleek on Drink Champs about Jay not having to worry about the financial status of his artists.

However, it seems like the former Roc-A-Fella executive sympathizes more with Yayo's perspective than with Bleek's. Still, he respects the Roc MC for the context of his loyalty to the Roc Nation mogul.

"Homeboy is cold," Dame Dash remarked concerning Jay-Z. "He doesn't look out for nobody. Bleek is still so loyal, because he understands he still gets a lot of opportunities from him. He's just not going to enable him, so I respect that. But, you know, for me, he also said something like... He said some slick s**t about me, but I didn't [get] offended. His perspective is different from mine. No man's hand is feeding me. I'm not biting or putting no fingers in my mouth. I'm the man whose hand they bite."

Jay Z Dame Dash Beef

Elsewhere in this interview, it touched on Jay-Z's financial aversion to Dame Dash, with many folks feeling like Jay should help Dame out with his current struggles. Dash maintained his independence and his self-driven path, stating that he doesn't want to be under anyone's control via debt or too many favors.

Dame Dash's financial woes involve an auction of his assets to cover a judgement to filmmaker Josh Webber for disputes involving the film Dear Frank. While he continues to fight in his name, it's become a very complicated matter to attend.