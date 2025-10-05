Dame Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Selfishly Neglecting His Artists

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 581 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dame Dash Jay Z Selfish Neglecting Artists Hip Hop News
Dame Dash attends a party, hosted by WE tv and Ian Ziering, to raise awareness for Canine Companions for Independence at Boulevard 3 on May 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv)
Dame Dash has been hyper-critical of Jay-Z for years and years, and this particular remark follows Memphis Bleek and Tony Yayo's assessments.

Despite huge financial and legal problems that are taking precedent in the world of Dame Dash these days, his long-standing feud with Jay-Z continues to generate interest. Folks want to hear more and more about their dynamic, and it seems like Dame is happy to oblige.

During a recent interview with Cam Capone News, he responded to a debacle recently posited by Tony Yayo. He claimed that Hov doesn't support his artists in the same way that 50 Cent does. In addition, this followed comments from Memphis Bleek on Drink Champs about Jay not having to worry about the financial status of his artists.

However, it seems like the former Roc-A-Fella executive sympathizes more with Yayo's perspective than with Bleek's. Still, he respects the Roc MC for the context of his loyalty to the Roc Nation mogul.

"Homeboy is cold," Dame Dash remarked concerning Jay-Z. "He doesn't look out for nobody. Bleek is still so loyal, because he understands he still gets a lot of opportunities from him. He's just not going to enable him, so I respect that. But, you know, for me, he also said something like... He said some slick s**t about me, but I didn't [get] offended. His perspective is different from mine. No man's hand is feeding me. I'm not biting or putting no fingers in my mouth. I'm the man whose hand they bite."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Jay Z Dame Dash Beef

Elsewhere in this interview, it touched on Jay-Z's financial aversion to Dame Dash, with many folks feeling like Jay should help Dame out with his current struggles. Dash maintained his independence and his self-driven path, stating that he doesn't want to be under anyone's control via debt or too many favors.

Dame Dash's financial woes involve an auction of his assets to cover a judgement to filmmaker Josh Webber for disputes involving the film Dear Frank. While he continues to fight in his name, it's become a very complicated matter to attend.

Amid beef with other media figures and outlets, we will see where else this story goes this year. One thing's for sure, though: don't expect a Roc-A-Fella reconciliation anytime soon.

Read More: Dame Dash Reveals If He Ever Pursued Beyoncé Despite Jay-Z

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jay Z Help Dame Dash Financial Struggles Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z Catches Heat For Failing To Help Dame Dash With Financial Struggles 2.5K
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004 - Baby Phat - Backstage Music Dame Dash Claims He's "Retaking" Roc-A-Fella Amid JAY-Z Dispute 2.5K
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Pittsburgh Music Memphis Bleek Calls Cap On Dame Dash's Claims That Jay-Z Ghostwrote For Him 1.9K
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Memphis Bleek Questions Dame Dash's Claims That They Buried The Hatchet With N.O.R.E. 1301
Comments 0