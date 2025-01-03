Memphis Bleek Questions Dame Dash's Claims That They Buried The Hatchet With N.O.R.E.

Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA;
Bleek's still pushing back on Dame's narrative.

Dame Dash recently revealed on his America Nu Network that he allegedly had a phone call with Memphis Bleek and with N.O.R.E. to solve their issues. For those unaware, Dame claimed that Jay-Z ghostwrote for Bleek and that Noreaga was trying to protect Hov amid his sexual assault lawsuit, which resulted in pushback from both artists. However, the Roc-A-Fella executive's comments about Bleek in particular still seem like they're a point of contention, as the rapper took to Twitter to express his doubt in this narrative. As such, we still need some extra confirmation to assess their bond these days.

"N.O.R.E. put Bleek on the phone and something happened that I really liked," Dame Dash remarked. "We talked like brothers. At the end of the day, we worked it out. It felt like real brothers arguing over things they didn’t like about each other. For me, it was some real man s**t." Despite his efforts to dismiss any beef rumors, Memphis Bleek quote-tweeted these comments with a pair of thinking emojis that suggest that he doesn't feel the same way about this call.

Memphis Bleek Calls Cap On Dame Dash's Phone Call

"I don’t think Bleek wanted to take over [Roc-A-Fella]," Dame Dash had said of Memphis Bleek. "I don’t think he had the ability to. Jay was writing a lot of his rhymes. So if Jay retired, that meant he was out of business as well. Ask Bleek about it. I can understand Bleek’s loyalty to Jay because he had Jay as a ghostwriter. I’ve always had to push Bleek to put an album out. I personally think I wanted more for Bleek than Bleek wanted for himself. I would argue with him about, ‘Do your own show. Stop depending on this dude to do everything for you. You gotta do it on your own.’"

As for N.O.R.E., he responded to Dame Dash's comments about him by making it clear that he respects him, but urging him to get his beefs and grudges in order, as they're causing him to crash out on folks who don't really deserve it. At least, that's what Noreaga thinks. Maybe Memphis Bleek will elaborate on his own grievances, but for now, there are still some unanswered questions.

