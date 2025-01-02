Film Director Asks Judge For Damon Dash's Jewelry To Settle Lawsuit

Film director wants Dame Dash's jewelry in lawsuit.

Damon Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, continues to grapple with escalating legal challenges. According to court documents, director Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures LLC, who are suing Dash, have petitioned Judge Robert Lehrburger of the Southern District of New York to enforce two unresolved judgments against him, totaling $823,284.71. Webber urges the court to compel Dash to produce ownership documents for his businesses—Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, 1996 Songs LLC, and Blackroc LLC—and deliver them to the United States Marshal.

Muddy Water Pictures has also requested a court order to auction Damon Dash’s personal jewelry, identified in court filings, to satisfy the outstanding debts. The listed items include a gold necklace, a “Dame” gold chain, a “Dusko” gold chain, a gold watch, three gold rings, two Roc-A-Fella necklaces, and diamond and gold earrings. Prominently displayed on Dash’s social media accounts, these pieces are now at risk of being sold to repay creditors.

Dame Dash's Jewelry Could Be Headed To Auction In 823k Judgement

The legal battle comes amid other financial obligations weighing on Damon Dash. Last October, a public auction of his assets was scheduled to allocate proceeds to various creditors. These include $193,000 earmarked for child support payments and over $1.7 million in unpaid state taxes. Photographer Monique Bunn is also listed as a claimant, seeking $12,000. The overall tax liabilities tied to Dash reportedly exceed $7 million. As the plaintiffs push for resolution, the fate of Dash’s assets hangs in the balance. The outcome could mark a significant turning point for the music mogul, whose legacy is now overshadowed by mounting legal and financial turmoil.