Dame Dash Thinks Jay-Z's "Ruthlessness" Is Just Like This Iconic Batman Villain

Dame Dash has had a bone to pick with Jay-Z for decades now, and while all of his claims aren't confirmed, there are few people who know the extent of Jay's business ethics like Dame. During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, the former Roc-A-Fella executive continued to allege all the supposed ways in which the Brooklyn rapper tried to sabotage his financial success and business moves. Some of his specific grievances include a 2005 deal concerning the Rocawear brand and fashion label they cofounded and how folks wrongly assume that he is quick to speak on Hov, instead positing that he's just answering the many questions people ask about him.

"Unless he’s f***ing my money up, I don’t give a f**k what Jay’s doing,” Dame Dash remarked concerning Jay-Z. “But when he’s [messing] with my money, that’s when I be like, ‘You know what? Enough is enough.' [...] Right before Tommy Hilfiger signs the papers [for a Rocawear deal], [Jay] makes an announcement saying he’s not with Rocawear, that he’s only f***ing with S. Carter. F***ed the whole s**t up and I just feel like he did that only because I was going to make $40 million. Every time I could have made a really big check, he’s always stepped in and intentionally f***ed it up. Every time."

Dame Dash Continues To Bash Jay-Z

"If you could compare him to a character now, I’d say he’s like the Penguin," Dame Dash continued. "He’s ruthless like that with his friends, or people that help him. [...] They make it like I just volunteered to start talking about [Jay-Z], but people are really asking me questions about him... If everybody doesn’t want to hear me talk about Jay, why the f**k do people keep asking me questions about him? [...] I already walked away from the block. Leave me the f**k alone."