Dame Dash Warns Jay-Z That White Media Has Turned On Him Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Dame is questioning the immense backlash that Hov has gotten from certain Internet corners.

Dame Dash previously expressed his shock at not just the sexual assault allegations against Jay-Z, but at the fact that he responded to them at all. During a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, he expanded on these feelings by positing that white media is now launching a lot of backlash Hov's way for basically the first time ever. Dame compared this situation to allegations against himself, for which he didn't receive the same level of criticism as Jay. Of course, the fame levels are different. He hopes that nothing abhorrent actually happened, but he suggested that this is first time that white media and big industry powers did not give the Roc Nation mogul "a pass."

"Like, he can control Black media 'cause a lot of them either work or do business with him," Dame Dash remarked about Jay-Z. "But, like, you know, Drink Champs can't get him out of this one, and neither can Charlamagne. 'Cause those are the guys that hold him down no matter what he does anyway. So he got to get to People magazine and Entertainment Tonight right now, 'cause they on his head. But the question is why. Like, why now?"

Dame Dash Speaks On Jay-Z's Sexual Assault Allegations

Furthermore, Dame Dash said that Jay-Z could just treat the case as ridiculous, so he doesn't understand why white media is supposedly bringing the hammer down so heavily. As for the Brooklyn rap icon's statement on the matter, he thinks that he needs to be open, say his side of the story, and answer questions consistently rather than allow his attorney Alex Spiro to handle things. For example, Dame thought that Spiro's assessment of Jay's public relationship with Diddy would bring a lot of backlash, and it did.