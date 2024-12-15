Memphis Bleek Scolds Van Lathan For Breaking Down Jay-Z Lawsuit's Allegations

Folks continue to debate around these harrowing claims.

There's still a lot of fallout to wade through when it comes to the sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z, which alleges that he took advantage of a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 VMAs after party. Not only does this relate to the barrage of legal updates in this case, but also to how much it divided, shocked, and invigorated hip-hop culture to discuss it. For example, Memphis Bleek recently called Van Lathan out for speaking about Hov's presumed guilt, and it's clear that he's sticking by the Roc. "N***as really tried the god [goat emoji] #MarcyDontRaise Those!!" he tweeted along with some bullseye emojis quote-tweeting the following message: "You a b***h a** n***a for automatically peddling bulls**t, implying that Jay-Z is guilty. @VanLathan."

"Oh I can actually reply to you," Van Lathan responded to Memphis Bleek's scolding over the Jay-Z lawsuit. "The other page has me blocked. I i no way shape or form said he was guilty or innocent. I said they were allegations that would be very hard to prove. Go check the pod. Y'all got c*m in ur ears from d**kriding."

Van Lathan & Memphis Bleek Clash Over Jay-Z Allegations

Furthermore, this is far from the first time that Memphis Bleek has publicly supported Jay-Z as of late, whether against Van Lathan or otherwise. For example, he backed up the music mogul's assessment that artists angry at him aren't angry over what Jay did to them, but rather what Jay didn't do for them. This radio interview comment resurfaced when Nicki Minaj was going hard at him on social media, and this new darker context also paints them under a particular light. We're sure that at least a few more defenses and rebuttals will come as this accusation develops in court.

Speaking of which, Jay-Z wants to dismiss the whole thing as fast as possible, so despite Memphis Bleek and Van Lathan's difference of perspective, they might all land under the same lens. These heavy and very serious allegations formed a bit of a circus online, which will hopefully redirect into more engaged and genuine fan concern. With a narrative as salacious as this, people will always want to dig deeper.

