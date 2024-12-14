Jay-Z Accuser Admits "Mistakes" In Recounting Alleged Assault

Some of the details have been tweaked.

Jay-Z's sexual assault case has absolutely dominated the news cycle over the last few weeks. Fans and peers have been coming out of the woodwork to give their two cents on the allegations leveled against who many consider to be the G.O.A.T. The allegations became significantly more complicated on Friday, December 13, however. The woman suing Jay-Z, Jane Doe, spoke with NBC about her allegations and her alleged experiences with both Hov and Diddy in 2000. She admitted to some inconsistencies in her story. Some notable ones.

The woman has yet to identify herself. She did, however, admit that some of her recollections about the alleged assault are fuzzy. Jane Doe claimed she spoke to a celebrity at the VMA's afterparty in which she was allegedly assaulted by Jay-Z and Diddy. The celebrity in question, Benji Madden, however, was not present at the party. A representative for both Madden and his brother, Josh, even released a statement confirming the location of their clients on that now infamous day. "They did not attend the 2000 VMAs," the statement read. "They were on tour in the Midwest at the time."

Jane Doe Remains Steadfast In Her Jay-Z Allegations

Furthermore, photographs from the evening in question show both Jay-Z and Diddy at locations that differ from Doe's account. Another notable detail involves Doe's father. The accuser previously claimed that her father picked her up after the alleged assault had taken place. Doe's father has since stated that he does not recollect picking her up. "I felt like I would have remembered that," the man told NBC," and I don't. That would definitely stick in my mind."